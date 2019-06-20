Binoy Kodiyeri Absconding? Mumbai Police Sends Notice

Mumbai Police has sent a notice to Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in connection with the sexual abuse case filed by a woman who claims to be Binoy’s wife. The notice asks Binoy to be present for interrogation and was handed over to his residence at Thiruvangad, Thalassery, Kannur. But Police couldn’t meet Binoy and couldn’t reach him on a mobile phone either, which is switched off. Speculations are rising if Binoy is deliberately absconding.

Mumbai police reached Kannur and had discussions with S.P on the matter to collect details. The team was from Mumbai Oshiwara police station. Meanwhile Kannur range IG has not initiated any steps on the complaint filed by Binoy against the woman.

The plaintiff, a former bar dancer at Dubai says she had met Binoy at Dubai and he had exploited her sexually with promises of marriage. She revealed that Binoy had brought her to Mumbai and made arrangements for her accommodation and then exploited her on a regular basis.

The Mumbai police have registered the case against Binoy under sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty).

The woman has so far shown no sign of backing off and has stood firm on her complaint against Binoy. If she continues to maintain her stand, things could soon get tough for Binoy.