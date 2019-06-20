Latest NewsInternational

Chinese President Xi Jinping met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

Jun 20, 2019, 11:49 pm IST
Chinese president President Xi Jinping met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un today.  This is the first Chinese president’s visit to North Korea since 2005.

Media reported that the Chinese President informed the Korean leader that China expects a resumption of nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea that would produce a tangible outcome. Kim Jong-un has made it clear that he and North Korea is waiting for the desired response in stalled nuclear talks with the United States.

The two leaders, who have met in China four times, are expected to discuss the stalled talks over the
North’s nuclear programme as well as economic issues. China is important to North Korea, as its main trading partner.

Xi’s two-day visit comes a week before the G20 summit in Japan, where he is set to meet US President Donald Trump. It will also be his first meeting with Kim since the Trump-Kim meeting at Hanoi in February ended without any agreement on North Korean denuclearisation.

