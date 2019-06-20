Dancer charged with sedition for her social media posts against RSS chief and Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh has put sedition charges against renowned rap dancer and singer Taran Kaur Dhillon (Hard Kaur) for criticizing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. RSS activist Shashank Shekhar has complained against the England based singer in Varanasi.

IF THIS GUY WAS A SUPERHERO HIS NAME WOULD BE-RAPEMAN YOGI. YOU CALL HIM WHEN YOU WANT YOUR SISTERS, MOTHERS, DAUGHTERS RAPED. NATIONAL HERO. I PERSONALLY CALL HIM #ORANGERAPEMAN #indiastandup Gepostet von Hard Kaur am Montag, 17. Juni 2019

Dhillon has raised criticism against the RSS chief and Yogi on social media platforms Instagram and Facebook. She accused that Mohan Bhagawat is responsible for terror attacks in Pulwama. She also accused that Mohan Bhagawat is responsible for the killing of police officer Hemanth Karkare. She also termed Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as ‘Rape Man’.

HE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL TERRORIST ATTACKS IN INDIA INCLUDING 26/11, PULWAMA ATTACK. THE FACE OF ALL PROBLEMS IN INDIA…. Gepostet von Hard Kaur am Montag, 17. Juni 2019

The police have put charges 124A (sedition), 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 500 (defamation) and 505 (intent to incite), and Section 66 (sending offensive messages) of the IT Act. The investigation has handed over to Crime Branch.