Do You Use Google Pay App? Here is How You Can Win Rs 3300 Using Google Pay

Cricket World Cup is progressing well and a lot of you might be involved in fantasy leagues, giving yourself a shot at winning some money. Here is another way to do it and this will let you play a bit of online game. To put it in simple terms all you need to do is to play Tez Shots cricket game in Google Pay app and Earn assured scratch card reward on every milestone.

In the game, You just need to hit the ball that comes to you to score runs. Score as much as you can, play as many times as you want, unlock scratch cards and give yourself a better shot at winning more money. You can track the best score, all India ranking, and total score.

Whenever you reach a total score that is indicated in the ‘milestone’ (Rs. 50 for 100 runs, Rs. 100 for 500 runs, Rs. 150 for 1000 runs, Rs. 1000 for 2000 runs and Rs. 2000 for 3000 runs) you will earn a scratch card.

If you want to unlock the scratch card and earn the reward, you should successfully complete the qualifying transaction assigned to the locked scratch card during the offer period, which is till July 31st, 2019.

The game is available for Android users but not for Apple users yet. Earning scratch cards is as easy as hitting the ball, but redeeming them comes with a caveat. Simply put, the rewards you earn from the game would be locked, and you would need to complete some transactions to redeem them.