Expat’s Suicide at Kannur: K Surendran Lashes Out at M.V Govindan

Jun 20, 2019, 09:30 am IST
In a piece of news that came as a shock to the entire state of Kerala, an expatriate committed suicide after the municipality denied approval for the functioning of the auditorium here. It was Sajan Para, a native of Kottoli who was found dead on Tuesday morning at home. Anthoor municipality denied permission for the auditorium in Bakkalam and Sajan couldn’t take the pain of watching the fruit of his long toil going wasted. The auditorium was constructed for Rs 15 crores. Municipality authorities wanted the building to be demolished as they pointed out that the construction violated building rules.

Now, BJP leader K Surendran has lashed out at the left for their pathetic support to people who try to start a business in Kerala and also CPI(M) Central Committee Member M.V Govindan and his wife P.K Syamala, who is the municipality chairperson.

In his Facebook Post, Surendran said that CPI(M) has a vengeful policy against anyone who tries to start a business in Kerala and they would go to any extent to do that. Also, the local leaders would want the anti-socials to be given employment there. M V Govindan and his wife did all that they could against him. It was due to the vengeful actions of the Municipality in which Govindan’s wife is a chairperson that Sajan had to commit suicide”. Check out his original Facebook post.

