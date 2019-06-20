“If they have proof,arrest me and put in the jail”,says Vinayakan

Actor Vinayakan has reacted to the allegation that he had a sleazy talk with a woman, while she invited him over phone to appear as the guest of a programme.

“I have nothing to say. Let her complete what she is doing. I don’t know what actually had happened. I usually don’t record calls. I don’t think the recorded voice is related to me. If she has proof in her hand, if she can prove that it was I who talked like that, they can punish me. They can arrest and put me in the jail. That’s all…” he said.