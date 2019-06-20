Latest NewsInternational

Iran says it has shot down US drone over its territory

Jun 20, 2019, 10:49 am IST
Less than a minute

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Thursday it had shot down a US “spy drone” over its territory after it violated Iranian airspace, according to Iranian state television.

“The US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force” in the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan, the Revolutionary Guard added, according to the English-language Press TV.

State television did not provide pictures of the drone.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

The US has accused Iran of being behind a series of operations against oil tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters.

Tehran has denied involvement and instead suggested Washington could be the author of the attacks, using the operation to justify force against Iran.

Tags

Related Articles

Police Breaks the Lock and Takes Control of Rooms Meant For Devotees

Nov 20, 2018, 03:47 pm IST

Do Mammootty Fans Love Mohanlal ? Manju Warrier has an Unexpected Answer

Jun 19, 2018, 06:20 pm IST

TV Actress Karishma Tanna shares her Sensuous Rain Dance on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’: Watch

Oct 6, 2018, 01:28 pm IST

Posco case filled against the accused in Kollam abduction case

Mar 21, 2019, 08:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close