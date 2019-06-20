Meet Mink the 3D Printer, But It’s Not What You Think. Check Out Why this is One of Its kind

If you think that you know all about printing technology, well hang on till you read this. There is a 3D Printer that you can buy at about Rs 20000 from the company mink, but you may not use it to print pages or pictures as you normally do. Yes, Mink Beauty is finally launching the world’s first 3D makeup printer.

The printer works by taking images submitted via the Mink app and printing them, using FDA-approved cosmetics, on special makeup sheets. The device, which weighs 2.2 lbs (1kg) and can fit into a tote bag, can print a total of 16.7 million different colors.

To use, consumers will have to connect with WiFi via the Mink app. Once open, they can import an image from the internet, phone storage or social media, and can print an entire image or single color by inserting a Mink makeup sheet into the tray and pressing send to print. Once it is printed, the makeup will be immediately ready for application.

Compact and portable, the printer will instantly transform any image into wearable cosmetics. The concept was first invented by Grace Choi back in 2014.

‘Beauty content continues to move to digital and away from traditional TV and print,’ Choi explained in a Mink press release. ‘Users are turning to these images for inspiration, creating an opportunity to leverage image colour data and transform them into physical make-up — I am thrilled to finally be sharing the Mink experience with everyone.’