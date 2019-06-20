Latest NewsTechnology

Motorola set to launch ‘One Vision’ smartphones in India today

Jun 20, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Motorola One Vision India launch is scheduled for today, with an event in New Delhi scheduled to begin at 12 pm IST. To remember, the smartphone is the first of the company with a cut-out screen for the front camera. When using a trim, Motorola has omitted the notch on the screen, opting to give Motorola One Vision a CinemaVision 21: 9 screen instead. The smartphone was presented for the first time last month in Brazil, after that, it has gone on sale in several countries across the globe.

The launch event of Motorola One Vision India will be broadcast live on Flipkart and YouTube. The launch event will start at 12 pm (noon) IST. The Motorola One Vision was presented for the first time worldwide last month, at an event in Brazil. The company has been triggering its launch in India for a few weeks, Flipkart has confirmed that it will host sales, although online exclusivity has not yet been confirmed.

