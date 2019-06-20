Mumbai Indians Player Banned For 2 Years For this Reason

Mumbai Indians and Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Rasikh Salam has been given a two-year ban by the BCCI since he was found to have submitted a faulty birth certificate to the board. BCCI also withdrew Rasikh Salam from the India Under-19 squad and Prabhat Maurya has been named as his replacement.

“Rasikh has been banned by the BCCI for two years following a discrepancy—submission of faulty birth certificate,” BCCI said in a release. Discrepancies with his birth certificate is an offense as per the BCCI’s laws and therefore the pacer will face a 2-year ban.

Mumbai Indians had picked him up at the auction for Rs 20 Lakhs. He played MI’s opening match versus the Delhi Capitals (DC). In the match, he conceded 42 runs against Delhi Capitals. His initial 3 overs went for only 21 runs but Rishabh Pant plundered him for 21 runs in his last over to spoil his figures.

The right-arm bowler has taken seven wickets and scored 45 runs in the two first-class games he has played.

Rasikh hails from Ashmuji village in the southern part of Kashmir, which is often said to be affected by curfew and power cuts.