Pakistan Chief Justice’s Words Won’t Impress Imran Khan. Check this Out

Jun 20, 2019, 01:53 pm IST
Pakistan’s chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday said that Pakistanis were only hearing “depressing” news these days — whether it be about the economy, politics and now even from the cricket field.

Talking about the growing balance of payment crisis in the country, Pakistan’s chief justice said the reports of the ‘national economy in ICU’ was not a good news.

“We hear about the economy and we are told that either it is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or it has just come out of the ICU. We see the noise coming out of Parliament and we see that leader of the house as well as the leader of the opposition, they are not even being allowed to speak. It depresses. We change the channel, we look at the Cricket World Cup, unfortunately again the news is depressing” said Asif Saeed Khosa.

Indian cricket team had handed a crushing defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan in the World cup match and Pakistan has still not recovered from it.

