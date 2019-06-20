Pakistan Players at Cafe Before Match Against India. This is What Former Pak Captain Has to Say About it

Days after the defeat against England, Pakistan has still not been able to recover from the loss they suffered against their arch rivals-India. With each passing day, there are more and more former players and experts coming forward, pointing it out to Pakistan what went wrong for them. In the latest incident, it is former Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam who has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to conduct an inquiry into the incident in which senior players from the national team were spotted at a Sheesha cafe in Manchester before the match against India.

Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board and said that they should hold an inquiry and penalize the players who were spotted at a sheesha cafe.

“It is wrong as the players are on their national duty and there must be a discipline to be followed strictly,” he said.

As per media reports, players including Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim and Imam-ul-Haq were seen at a cafe at 2 am on the big match day in Manchester. Indian tennis player Sania Mirza too was dragged into the controversy since she too was a part of the photograph. The question is whether the players were mentally ready and well rested for the match, spending time in the cafe at such a late hour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board though clarified that the players had been to the cafe not on the eve of India vs Pakistan but a couple of days ahead of the big-ticket match between the two arch-rivals.