Pick-up van falls into canal, 7 children missing

Jun 20, 2019, 09:50 am IST
In a tragic incident, a pick-up van carrying around 29 people fell into the canal. According to the latest report 22 people have been rescued so far, 7 children are still missing. Rescue operations by NDRF and local divers are underway.

The tragic incident took place near the Patwa Kheda village under Nagram Police Station limits in Lucknow this morning.

The report further adds that several kids have gone missing after the pick-up van fell into the Indira canal here. The pick-up van was carrying about 29 people, including several women and children, who were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony.

