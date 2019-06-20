Latest NewsEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for wearing Khaki shorts

Jun 20, 2019, 07:42 am IST
Less than a minute

Priyanka Chopra caused a furore on social media after she was spotted sporting khaki shorts, her outfit bearing a striking resemblance to that favored by rightwing group Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

The sight of Chopra donning the controversial outfit when she was out with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, in New York was too much for many of her social media followers, who said she looked like she had joined the right-wing Hindu nationalist organization.

Many on Twitter cracked jokes about her becoming an “RSS international brand ambassador” and donning “RSS swag.”

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Actress Poorna’s rare unseen and hot photo gallery

Dec 14, 2017, 03:27 pm IST

Atrocity committed against woman, accused arrested

Dec 22, 2017, 08:34 am IST

BJP Leader and Union minister Babul Supriyo violates prohibitory orders

Mar 30, 2018, 01:08 pm IST

There is an ‘atmosphere’ for BJP to form govt in Karnataka,says BS Yeddyurappa

May 12, 2019, 04:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close