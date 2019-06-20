Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for wearing Khaki shorts

Priyanka Chopra caused a furore on social media after she was spotted sporting khaki shorts, her outfit bearing a striking resemblance to that favored by rightwing group Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

The sight of Chopra donning the controversial outfit when she was out with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, in New York was too much for many of her social media followers, who said she looked like she had joined the right-wing Hindu nationalist organization.

Many on Twitter cracked jokes about her becoming an “RSS international brand ambassador” and donning “RSS swag.”