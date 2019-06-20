Renault unveils Triber in India:Price and Features

Renault Triber will be commercially launched in the next few months and prices will be announced later. Expected to be priced between 5-6.5 lakh the Triber will be one of the cheapest seven-seater car in India.

The Triber can be configured to more than 100 different seating options with easy fix seats. It is the only sub-four meter vehicle that has front facing third row seats. It can seat a maximum of seven adults.

The Triber gets a hands-free smart access card which can be used top opening doors, and comes with a engine start/stop button. It has an auto lock feature that activates once the driver walks away from the car.

The Triber gets a 999cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine with peak power of 72ps. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and 5-speed automatic transmission.

The Triber gets a refrigerated central storage area and cup holders, charging sockets and air-conditioning for all passengers. Lower glove box is refrigerated while the upper glove compartment has a four-litre capacity.

There is an 8-inch multimedia touch screen system featuring MediaNav Evolution and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Rear parking sensors and reverse camera are also provided on the Triber besides four airbags.