Latest NewsGulf

Saudi Arabia: Two Keralites attacked

Jun 20, 2019, 04:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Two expats from Kerala has been attacked in Saudi Arabia. A group of goons has attacked two Keralites in a shop they were working and seized the money in the shop. The incident occurred in Batha on Sunday afternoon. Bava and Sasi both from Malappuram was attacked by two local youth.

The two local youth entered with weapons into their fish stall and asked all money and mobile phones. While Bava was taking the money the goons attacked him by a rod. The goons stabbed him as they found that the money was less.  Later they also attacked Sasi. The police have started an investigation.

Tags

Related Articles

South Indian Actress Trisha in Trouble after Posing with a Dolphin in Pool: See Pic

Sep 19, 2018, 08:25 am IST

Selfie Lovers Beware: Taking Picture near this high-security area may land you in Jail

Dec 21, 2017, 09:11 pm IST
p6_

Here are some  natural home remedies to cure headache

Jul 4, 2018, 08:34 pm IST

Women kissed policemen who tried to block her

Jul 28, 2017, 09:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close