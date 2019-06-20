Saudi Arabia: Two Keralites attacked

Two expats from Kerala has been attacked in Saudi Arabia. A group of goons has attacked two Keralites in a shop they were working and seized the money in the shop. The incident occurred in Batha on Sunday afternoon. Bava and Sasi both from Malappuram was attacked by two local youth.

The two local youth entered with weapons into their fish stall and asked all money and mobile phones. While Bava was taking the money the goons attacked him by a rod. The goons stabbed him as they found that the money was less. Later they also attacked Sasi. The police have started an investigation.