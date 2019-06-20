Steve Waugh Names the best Batsman of the Ongoing World Cup So Far. Can You Guess Who It is?

ICC World Cup 2019 is progressing well and we have already seen a few scintillating performances from many players. World Cup Winning captain Steve Waugh, known to be a shrewd captain has analyzed the different performances and has picked his best batsman in the tournament. If you think its Rohit Sarma or Shakib Al Hassan, well no, Steve has gone with Australian opener Aaron Finch.

Finch is currently the third highest run-getter of the tournament with 343 runs to his name at an average of 68.60. He has two half-centuries and one century to his credit and is striking at 110.64.

“He has remained calm and composed off the field in dealing with the media and has unquestionably been the premier batsman of the tournament,” Waugh was quoted as saying by ICC.

Waugh also picked the four semi-finalists, but at this stage of the tournament its not that hard to pick. It is India, England, Australia and Newzealand whom Waugh has picked as the four semi-finalists. Already these teams have created quite a lot of difference in points with other teams.