Latest NewsEntertainment

Trinamool MP actress Nusrat Jahan marries businessman Nikhil Jain : See Pics

Jun 20, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Less than a minute

Nusrat Jahan, the Kolkata-based actor-turned-politician, has married city-based businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey. She posted a picture of herself with her husband, Nikhil Jain, on Twitter Thursday, which she captioned thus: “Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain.”

The wedding took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum in the presence of family and close friends. The wedding took place at the Sixth Sense Kapalankaya Hotel, 84 kilometre away from Bodrum. Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed the wedding outfits for both  Nusrat and Nikhil. Nusrat flew to Bodrum on June 15 and was accompanied by close friend Mimi Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

exit-poll-north-eastern-states

Exit Poll latest update: Big win for BJP in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland

Feb 27, 2018, 09:25 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra Leaves Salman Khan’s Film, then this Actress Replaces Her

Jul 29, 2018, 07:38 am IST

Prime Minister and Tamil Nadu’s CM put their heads together for a solution

Dec 2, 2017, 01:02 pm IST

Relief to H-1B holders in US

Jan 9, 2018, 12:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close