Trinamool MP actress Nusrat Jahan marries businessman Nikhil Jain : See Pics

Nusrat Jahan, the Kolkata-based actor-turned-politician, has married city-based businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey. She posted a picture of herself with her husband, Nikhil Jain, on Twitter Thursday, which she captioned thus: “Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain.”

Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain ?? pic.twitter.com/yqo8xHqohj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 19, 2019

The wedding took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum in the presence of family and close friends. The wedding took place at the Sixth Sense Kapalankaya Hotel, 84 kilometre away from Bodrum. Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed the wedding outfits for both Nusrat and Nikhil. Nusrat flew to Bodrum on June 15 and was accompanied by close friend Mimi Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur.