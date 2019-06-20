Latest NewsGulf

UAE announces free visa for tourists during summer

Jun 20, 2019, 12:38 am IST
The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship has announced that during this summer season, tourists travelling to the UAE would not need to pay visa fees for their dependents aged below 18. This visa fee exemption will applicable between July 15 and September 15.

The exemption was first announced by the UAE government in September last year. This will be the first year of its implementation.

A 14-day express tourist visa costs Dh497 per head and a 30-day multi-entry tourist visa costs Dh917 if the traveler purchases it online.

