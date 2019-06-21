Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championship: Pranati Nayak wins bronze

In Gymnastics, Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak has won a bronze medal in the vault event at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championship in Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia.
She scored a total of 13.384 points. Chineses gymnast Yu Linmin won gold and Japan’s Ayaka Sakaguchi won the silver in the event.
The Indian men and women team has finished in the eighth position.
Pranati Nayak Wins Bronze Medal at the 8th Senior Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championship, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.#IndianGymnastics #AsianGymnastics #Bronze pic.twitter.com/0PxKny6Ozq
— Indian Gymnastics (@IndianGymnastic) June 21, 2019
Post Your Comments