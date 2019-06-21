Latest NewsSports

Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championship: Pranati Nayak wins bronze

Jun 21, 2019, 11:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Gymnastics, Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak has won a bronze medal in the vault event at the Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championship in Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia.

She scored a total of 13.384 points. Chineses gymnast Yu Linmin won gold and Japan’s Ayaka Sakaguchi won the silver in the event.

The Indian men and women team has finished in the eighth position.

Tags

Related Articles

assassin

25 detained in Bihar for police station attack over the road accident

May 17, 2018, 11:26 pm IST

Women wall is a protest to protect the self respect of women says M.Mukundan

Dec 28, 2018, 06:24 pm IST

Indian AirForce gets another woman fighter pilot

Dec 16, 2018, 04:43 pm IST

Hero GoldCup Football: Myanmar to meet Nepal in Final

Feb 14, 2019, 06:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close