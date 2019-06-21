Binoy Kodiyeri Absconding. Mumbai Police Extend their Search to this Place

Yesterday, Mumbai Police had sent a notice to Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in connection with the sexual abuse case filed by a woman who claims to be Binoy’s wife.

The notice asked Binoy to be present for interrogation and was handed over to his residence at Thiruvangad, Thalassery, Kannur.

But Police couldn’t meet Binoy and couldn’t reach him on a mobile phone either, which is switched off. Speculations are rising if Binoy is deliberately absconding.

A day later, there is no news of Binoy yet while the Mumbai police team has left to Thiruvananthapuram in search of the accused. In the complaint given by the plaintiff, one of the addresses given is a party flat in AKG center at Kerala’s capital city.

Mumbai Police, if they couldn’t find Binoy, might well issue a Look Out notice against him. It is reported that they have already initiated steps along this line.