Latest NewsSports

Champion woman athlete is biologically male, claims federation

Jun 21, 2019, 09:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has claimed that the South African woman athlete Caster Semenya is ‘biologically male’.The International Athletic Federation has submitted the details in Switzerland based Court of Arbitration for sports.

The IAAF is planning to bring a regulation for woman athlete that the testosterone (male hormone) amount must not exceed a certain limit. The IAAF is planning to ban women athletes with a high amount of testosterone in the body in events.

Semenya was fighting against this decision by the apex body athletic federations. The appeal by her was declined by the court. She claims that she is a woman. The South African Athletic Federation and South African government is supporting her.

Semenya has won a gold medal in the 800-meter in2016 world cup. She has also won a gold medal in 2009,2011,2017 World Athletic Championship.

Tags

Related Articles

See how this Veteran Man turns an International Cooking Sensation on YouTube

Sep 4, 2018, 07:42 pm IST

Republic matriarch & former First Lady passed away

Apr 18, 2018, 11:20 am IST

(Video)Varun Dhawan Captivates these Pretty Girls WIth his Dance Moves

Jun 25, 2018, 06:54 am IST

Sri Sri calls for the cutdown of plastic use :World Environment Day message

Jun 6, 2018, 10:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close