Champion woman athlete is biologically male, claims federation

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has claimed that the South African woman athlete Caster Semenya is ‘biologically male’.The International Athletic Federation has submitted the details in Switzerland based Court of Arbitration for sports.

The IAAF is planning to bring a regulation for woman athlete that the testosterone (male hormone) amount must not exceed a certain limit. The IAAF is planning to ban women athletes with a high amount of testosterone in the body in events.

Semenya was fighting against this decision by the apex body athletic federations. The appeal by her was declined by the court. She claims that she is a woman. The South African Athletic Federation and South African government is supporting her.

Semenya has won a gold medal in the 800-meter in2016 world cup. She has also won a gold medal in 2009,2011,2017 World Athletic Championship.