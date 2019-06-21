Commodity Market: Gold prices rise

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals like gold and silver continued its upward rally. The gold price was raised by Rs.280 because of the price hike in the global market and the increased buying by jewelers.

In the global market, spot gold was trading at a higher price of $1,395.18 an ounce. In the national capital New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs.280 each to reach at Rs.34,300 and Rs.34,130 per 10gram. But the price of sovereign gold remained firm. The price of gold was raised by Rs.400 by the last three sessions.

In the global market, the price of silver remained firm. Silver was selling at a price of $ 15.35 per ounce. In the Indian market, the silver price rose by Rs.40 to Rs.39,100 a kilo. And the weekly-based delivery of silver also rose by Rs.140 to reach Rs.38,184 a kilo. The price of silver coins rose by Rs.1000. Silver coins were trading at Rs.81,000 for buying and Rs.82,000 for selling for 100 pieces.