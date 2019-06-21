KeralaLatest News

COT Naseer murder attempt case: CPI (M) branch secretary arrested

Jun 21, 2019, 10:48 pm IST
N.K. Rajesh, CPI(M) Puliyodu West Branch Secretary got arrested in COT Naseer attempt to murder case. He was the former driver of A.N.Shamseer MLA and was the ex-office secretary of CPI(M) Thalassery area committee.

He works in Thalassery Service Cooperative bank and he is a native of Kathiroor. His arrest was recorded after interrogation in Thalassery Station.

His arrest was based on the statement of Potiyan Santhosh who is in custody. Santhosh confessed that he was instructed by Rajesh to attack Naseer. Earlier Naseer accused that Shamseer MLA has a role in the attack against him.

Naseer said that he has mentioned it to the police but there is a deliberate attempt to save the culprits. Naseer was attacked by three men on 18th May.

