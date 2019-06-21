KeralaLatest News

Expat’s suicide: CPM ‘Cyber warrior Porali Shaji’ criticizes CPM leader

Jun 21, 2019, 04:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Porali Shaji the social media face of CPM Cyber warriors has come forward criticizing P.K.Shyamala, the chairperson of Anthur Municipal corporation ruled by CPM. The group has criticized Shyamala, the CPM Kannur district committee member and wife of CPM central committee member M.V.Govindan Master on the suicide of an expat in Anthur.

CPM Cyber supporting group on Facebook demanded that the CPM must take disciplinary action against her. A representative of CPM must control their emotions while in the post and if it is not possible they must quit the party.

An expat businessman who started a convention centre in Anthur committed suicide as the municipal council did not give him a licence.

