Finally Parineethi finds her husband after long search ; Details Inside

The remake for the film ” The Girl on the Train is under progression and the reproduction team was in search for a actor to play Parineeti Chopra’s husband in the film . The search is now complete.

Parineeti will essay the same character that Emily Blunt played in the Hollywood film, according to sources.

Avinash Tiwari has been locked for the film according to the new reports.

Avinash has a great screen presence, and the makers needed an actor who also did not have too much of an image, as it is principally a female-driven subject and the male should not have any audience sympathy at any point,” informs a trade source.

The Girl on the Train is about a girl who takes a train every day while suffering from depression, and what she sees one day changes her life. The film is being driven by Ribhu Das Gupta, who had earlier directed TE3N and is now busy with the shoot and edit of his series Bard Of Blood for Netflix.