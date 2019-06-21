Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

Jun 21, 2019, 04:42 pm IST
In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has fallen down against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. The main reason for the weak performance of the domestic currency is the US-Iran tension and the outflow of foreign funds. In the early hours of trading, the Indian rupee has plunged by 22 paise against the US dollar at trading at 69.66.

At the Interbank forex market, the domestic currency opened in a weak note against the US dollar at 69.75. And it finally settled at 69.66 at a  loss of 22 paise against the US dollar. Yesterday, the Indian rupee had ended trading at 69.44 against the US dollar.

The US dollar Index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies fell 0.10% to reach at 96.53.

