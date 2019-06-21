Inter-state buses call off an indefinite strike from 24

The Inter-state bus owners association has declared an indefinite strike of all inter-state buses operating in the state from June 24. The strike was called off in protest to the actions of the state motor vehicle department. The association accused that the motor vehicle department and government is looting the inter-state buses by pointing some single incidents.

The bus owners association informed they can not operate their services in the state as the motor vehicle department is going on with their ‘operation nigh rider’. The government’s approach of looting and exploiting the bus owners is not acceptable. Now the situation in the state is worst that the operations cannot be continued.

But the motor vehicle department is continuing its operation to find out inter-state buses that violate rules. The department has fined eight buses in Kozhikode district yesterday. The enforcement wing of the motor vehicle department informed that they will continue their operation against buses that operate illegal services.