International Yoga Day : Students perform Yoga in World Cup trophy formation

Jun 21, 2019, 01:00 pm IST
School children performed Yoga to form the cricket World Cup trophy in Chennai. The children performed various postures of yoga, in front of the national flag, in the formation of the World Cup trophy on a school playground.

ICC, from their official twitter handle of World Cup, posted the picture of the children. The tweet read, “Incredible commitment levels to #TeamIndia and International Yoga Day from these school children in Chennai, India.”

The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is “Climate Action”. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.

