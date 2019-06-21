KeralaLatest News

‘Red tapism must end’: Says CM

Jun 21, 2019, 08:02 pm IST
The Chief Minister has requested to the government employees not to make the government embarrassed. He was pointing out the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan parayil, a native of Anthoor in Kannur. The unusual incident humiliates the state.

Red-tapism must come to an end. Don’t trouble the deserving people. Every government officials are for the service of the public, he added.

Sajan’s wife gave complaint against Municipal President Syamala and stated that the action against the officials that defends the President is unsatisfactory. It is hinted that the Party may take disciplinary action against Syamala.

Following the news in the media high court has taken the case by default. Court considers that the negligence of the municipality has led to the death of Sajan.

