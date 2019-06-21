Telangana Congress MLA set to join BJP

Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Thursday announced that he had decided to leave the party, and join the BJP. On Thursday, Rajgopal Reddy held a meeting with his followers in Pedda Amberpet and sought their views on changing the party. All his followers have reportedly supported his plan.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, some Congress leaders and workers told Rajagopal Reddy at the outset that they would remain with the Congress. To this, Rajagopal Reddy said, ‘I have taken a decision to leave the Congress, I will not create any problem for you if you come with me or not. To remove KCR from power I am leaving the party and not for any post. KCR has destroyed my company as he was not able to face me politically.’

During his meeting with his followers, he also alleged that TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao won the election by distributing liquor and money to voters. “KCR is planning to rule the State without an Opposition party. He bought Congress MLAs with corrupt money,” he said.