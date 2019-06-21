Tik Tok challenge: 12-year-old commits suicide

A twelve-year-old boy from Kota in Rajasthan committed suicide as part of Tik Tok challenge.

He wore a mangalyasootra, bangles and a metal chain around his neck. He strangled himself using the chain. The body was found by the family members from the bathroom following his disappearance. Immediately he was taken to the hospital but could not save him.

Police said that suicide is part of a Tik Tok challenge. Boy’s father confirmed that he was addicted to Tik Tok and used to watch it late at night.