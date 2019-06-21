‘Triple Talaq bill for women’s dignity,’ says Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday moved a fresh bill on triple talaq in the Lok Sabha.

After introducing the Triple Talaq Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Rights of Muslim women will be protected. People have chosen us to make laws. Hence, this law will give justice to the victims of triple talaq.”

The Opposition, however, had different views about it and this created a ruckus in the House.

“This issue is not related to religion or prayer or class but of justice for women and for women’s dignity,” said Union minister.

Soon after the minister tabled the bill, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, stood up to speak on the issue and listed the reasons for his opposition to the bill.

“Men from other religions also desert their wives. There is no procedural safeguards in the bill, refer it to a standing committee… it is a discriminatory bill,” Tharoor said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also opposed the bill calling it discriminatory. Owaisi asked, “If the husband is jailed (under the provisions of the law), who will pay maintenance to the woman?”

“The triple talaq bill violates constitutional rights as it stipulates three-year jail term for guilty Muslim men while non-Muslim men get only one year of jail term for a similar offence, AIMIM cheif added.