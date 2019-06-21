Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament: Here is What Happened So Far

The government had earlier promulgated an ordinance on triple talaq twice — in September 2018 and in February 2019 — since the bill could not get through the Rajya Sabha where the ruling party did not have a majority. It was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, divorcing through instant triple talaq is illegal, void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. Today, a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq was introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the bill in Lok Sabha, says rights of Muslim women will be protected. “It is about justice and empowerment of women,” says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“People have chosen us to make laws. It is our work to make laws. Law is to give justice to the victims of Triple Talaq,” said Mr. Prasad.

Congress MP Shahi Tharoor opposed the triple talaq bill and said that it criminalises triple talaq and targets only Muslim men for practice already declared void by Supreme Court.

AIMIM Leader Owaisi struck a similar note and said that the bill will not empower women. Owaisi said the new bill is a violation of Article 14 and 15. He asked why a non-Muslim husband penalised for one year and a Muslim man penalised for three years.