Women’s Commission to make awareness against petrol attacks

State Women’s Commission is all set to start a new awareness campaign as the petrol attacks against women is on rage.

Civil Police officer Soumya, a native of Vallikunnam is the recent victim of this barbaric trend. Rejection of love proposals is the background of these unfortunate events.

Commission asked whether the women don’t have the right to say no? This is why the Commission plans awareness programme including men.

Chairperson MC Josephine shared her concern over the issue. She was participating in a district-level Adalat in Ambalapuzha. She said that an awareness programme for Cybercrimes and child abuse are also under consideration.