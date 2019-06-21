WWE Star Brock Lesnar Sends Notice to Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh. Here is Why

Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh has been served legal notice over his usage of a war-cry made popular by WWE star Brock Lesnar. The wrestler’s advocate Paul Heyman had earlier posted on social media that he would sue Singh for using his war cry- ‘Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat’ with a twist.

Ranveer had attended the India Pakistan match and was noted for his funny outfit, later posted some pictures he took along with Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. It was the caption of the picture he posted that landed Ranveer in trouble.

“Eat.

Sleep.

Dominate. Repeat.

The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. ????? @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable” is what he wrote on Twitter which is very similar to The phrase, “Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat” which was used by Lesnar everytime he entered the ring.

“@RanveerOfficial Sre you F”n kidding me? 1 – It’s Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat 2 – Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and Brock Lesnar 3 – I am litigious. 4 – Eat Sleep Deposition Repeat,” Heyman wrote on Twitter

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 – It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 – Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 – I am litigious

4 – EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

In another tweet, Heyman tagged a report that referred to him as Lesnar’s manager and clarified that he is the advocate for the wrestler. “I didn’t warn. I served noticed while I applaud for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and Brock Lesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an advocate. And I’m the best advocate in history,” he wrote..