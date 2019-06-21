WWE Star Brock Lesnar Sends Notice to Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh. Here is Why

Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh has been served legal notice over his usage of a war-cry made popular by WWE star Brock Lesnar. The wrestler’s advocate Paul Heyman had earlier posted on social media that he would sue Singh for using his war cry- ‘Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat’ with a twist.
Ranveer had attended the India Pakistan match and was noted for his funny outfit, later posted some pictures he took along with Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. It was the caption of the picture he posted that landed Ranveer in trouble.
“Eat.
Sleep.
Dominate.
Repeat.
The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. ????? @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable” is what he wrote on Twitter which is very similar to The phrase, “Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat” which was used by Lesnar everytime he entered the ring.
Eat.
Sleep.
Dominate.
Repeat.
The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. ????? @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable pic.twitter.com/B5oRzedTg3
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 17, 2019
“@RanveerOfficial Sre you F”n kidding me? 1 – It’s Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat 2 – Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and Brock Lesnar 3 – I am litigious. 4 – Eat Sleep Deposition Repeat,” Heyman wrote on Twitter
. @RanveerOfficial
ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????
1 – It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat
2 – Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar
3 – I am litigious
4 – EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019
In another tweet, Heyman tagged a report that referred to him as Lesnar’s manager and clarified that he is the advocate for the wrestler. “I didn’t warn. I served noticed while I applaud for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and Brock Lesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an advocate. And I’m the best advocate in history,” he wrote..
Post Your Comments