You will be shocked to know the cost of Nita Ambani’s Handbag

Nita Ambani is the wife of the world’s richest Indian Mukesh Ambani. So her dress and accessories will be the most expensive in the world. Now a handbag owned her has become viral.

Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were spotted with Nita Ambani in London. Karishma shared a photo in her social media handle. Then only the world came to know about her handbag.

The bag is the world’s most expensive bag from Hermes. It is named the Birkin Bag. The expensive fancied bag is made of Himalayan crocodile skin. And it comes with a price tag which will shock you. The handbag can buy at a whopping price of $ 380,000 (Rs.2.6 crore).

The bag is manufactured using matte crocodile skin. It is made up of hand dyed to replicate the whites and grays of the Tibetan mountain range. Usually, the company manufactures only two bags a year because it is very difficult to manufacture.

This handbag was actually created in the year 1985 for the actress Jane Birkin. The bag was created after Jean-Louis Dumas, the CEO of Hermes sat next to her on a flight and heard her complain about her struggler to find the perfect leather weekend bag.

Birkin bags are the most popular in the west. Several Hollywood celebrities own this handbag.