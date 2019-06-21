Yuvi Era Not Yet Over- This is the Team For Which he is Going to Play

Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s all-time greatest ODI player, instrumental in India’s success in 2011 World Cup had recently called it a day. The man of six sixes was not in the reckoning of national selectors for a long time and the stylish left-hander eventually decided to retire from international cricket. But Yuvi fans need not be sad, it’s not all over. Yuvraj Singh was announced as the marquee player of Toronto Nationals for the upcoming Global T20 Canada on Thursday. So there is plenty more action to come.

Yuvraj had officially written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking permission to play in overseas T20 leagues and the permission has been granted by the board since the left-handed all-rounder has taken retirement from BCCI itself.

Former Newzealand captain Brendon McCullum will also be a part of Toronto Nationals. In the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada, Vancouver Knights lifted the cup after defeating Cricket West Indies B team by 7 wickets at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City.