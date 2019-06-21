Latest NewsSports

Yuvi Era Not Yet Over- This is the Team For Which he is Going to Play

Jun 21, 2019, 08:16 am IST
Less than a minute

Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s all-time greatest ODI player, instrumental in India’s success in 2011 World Cup had recently called it a day. The man of six sixes was not in the reckoning of national selectors for a long time and the stylish left-hander eventually decided to retire from international cricket. But Yuvi fans need not be sad, it’s not all over. Yuvraj Singh was announced as the marquee player of Toronto Nationals for the upcoming Global T20 Canada on Thursday. So there is plenty more action to come.

Yuvraj had officially written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking permission to play in overseas T20 leagues and the permission has been granted by the board since the left-handed all-rounder has taken retirement from BCCI itself.

Former Newzealand captain Brendon McCullum will also be a part of Toronto Nationals. In the inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada, Vancouver Knights lifted the cup after defeating Cricket West Indies B team by 7 wickets at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City.

Tags

Related Articles

Kashmir conflict drawing

About those outrageous war conflicts, this is what children in Kashmir feel!

May 29, 2017, 03:14 pm IST

Maharashtra communal clash: protests spreads to Gujarat

Jan 4, 2018, 11:22 am IST

Aligarh University bans takingselfies and bans smartphone usage

Jan 17, 2018, 03:15 pm IST

Apple finally launches Second-gen AirPods with wireless charging case

Mar 21, 2019, 04:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close