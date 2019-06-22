12021 farmers suicide in the state in four years

Maharastra government has revealed that around 12021 farmers have committed suicide in the state in the last four years. Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Subhash Deshmukh informed this in the Maharashtra assembly as an answer to a starred question.

12021 farmers committed suicide in the period of 2015 January to 2018 December. As per this, around 8 farmers commit suicide a day.

But the government’s ex-gratia financial assistance has been given to only 6888 farmers. That is only 57% of farmers got the government’s financial assistance. The government gives financial assistance of 1 lakh rupees for the family of farmers who committed suicide.

This year around 610 farmers committed suicide in the state up to March. In this 192 are eligible for ex gratia financial assistance by the state government.

The government has initiated a farm loan waiver scheme named Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana (CSMSSY)- in 2017. But after this was initialized around 4,500 farmers committed suicide.