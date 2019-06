According to the reports more than 50 passengers were injured as two KSRTC buses collided at Vattapara near TVPM

The incident happened at 7 am today.

The injured have been admitted to the TVPM Medical College Hospital. The condition off two among them including one o the drivers are very critical.

Police has asserted that over speed might be the cause behind the accident.

The police has asserted that the investigation regarding the same is on