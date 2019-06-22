4 Children, while bathing, electrocuted after live wire falls into the pool

Four children who were bathing in a pool were lost their lives as an electric wire fall in the pool. The tragic incident occurred Friday evening in Petiyan village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. The deceased were identified as Vishnu (11), Dharamveer (11), Ganesh (11) and Shivam (7).

The bodies were discovered hours when a farmer happened to pass by the pool and saw the children. The villagers and relatives of the children arrived at the spot after he informed them. The bodies of the children were taken out after disconnecting the electric connection. The electric wire of the nearby transformer has fall int to the pool. The district collector has asked to submit a report within three days.