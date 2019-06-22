5G services will be available in Saudi

5G services become available in Saudi Arabia.STC the national telecom company of the oil-rich nation has come forward with the latest high-speed service to its customers. The National telecom company Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has announced this.

The service will be available in the main cities in the country. 5G is the fifth generation of high-speed internet connection and services. The service will be available for mobile connections and domestic connections for PC.

The STC also informed that the service will be extended to all over the country. The service will be available through ‘home routers’. Viva, the franchise of STC in Kuwait is also launched 5G service in Kuwait. Viva will soon launch 5G service in Bahrain also.