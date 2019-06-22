Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Actresses who were bold enough to be naked before camera: Photos

Jun 22, 2019, 09:52 pm IST
Recently Malayalam actress Amala Paul surprised and shocked everybody by showing her bare body in a film. The trailer of a yet to release Tamil film ‘Aadai’ was released. In the trailer, Amala Paul has been seen nude.

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has first appeared nude in film ‘Basic Instinct’. Later for many films, he has stripped her clothes.

Bollywood actress Udita Goswami has seen in hot scenes in the film ‘Zeher’.

In 1985, Bollywood actress Mandakini shocked everyone by her bold scenes in the film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili”.

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet acted in hot scenes and as nude in ‘Titanic’ and ‘Iris’.

Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman acted half-nude scenes in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’.

Bollywood actress Paoli Dam shocked everybody by her bold avatar in   her 2012 release ‘Hate Story’.

Dacotta Johnson acted nude in ’50 Shades Series’.

Nandana Sen acted topless in 2008 film ‘Rang Raziya’ which depicted the life of Raja Ravi Varma.

Jennifer Lopez acted nude in Red Sparrow

Surveen Chawla in ‘Hate Story 4’

Anne Hathway acted nude in 2005 release ‘Havoc’ and 2006 release ‘Brokeback Mountain

