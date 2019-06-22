Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

After eight years Lachu again on the dance floor

Jun 22, 2019, 07:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Juhi Rastogi, better known in her Television serial name Lachu has again on the dance floor after eight years. Juhi is the most popular face in Kerala homes. Juhi is known to Malayali families as Lachu, her name in the popular Malayalam television serial ‘Uppum Mulakum’.

She has shared a photo of her wearing dance costumes has become viral in social media. She has shared a photo of her from the Guruvayur temple. Juhi says that she is back in dance stage after eight years. Juhi is the daughter of Bhagyalekshmi and Raghuveer Sharan Rastogi, a Rajasthan native. Juhi is a fashion designing student in real life.

View this post on Instagram

Back to dance aftr 8yrs? @amrutha7821

A post shared by juhi Rustagi (@juhirus) on

Tags

Related Articles

ISL 2019: Jamshedpur FC beat Mumbai City

Feb 8, 2019, 11:48 pm IST

Man drowns wife for refusing to have sex with tantrik

Jun 14, 2019, 10:03 pm IST

What Happened to Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed-Backed Party in Pakistan Elections?

Jul 29, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

1 Lakh Farmers across the country to assemble and Protest Today

Nov 29, 2018, 07:39 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close