After eight years Lachu again on the dance floor

Juhi Rastogi, better known in her Television serial name Lachu has again on the dance floor after eight years. Juhi is the most popular face in Kerala homes. Juhi is known to Malayali families as Lachu, her name in the popular Malayalam television serial ‘Uppum Mulakum’.

She has shared a photo of her wearing dance costumes has become viral in social media. She has shared a photo of her from the Guruvayur temple. Juhi says that she is back in dance stage after eight years. Juhi is the daughter of Bhagyalekshmi and Raghuveer Sharan Rastogi, a Rajasthan native. Juhi is a fashion designing student in real life.