British magazine Herald praises Modi as the strongest leader

British Magazine Herald praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the powerful leader in the world. He was selected through voting conducted among the readers to choose the World’s strongest leader in 2019.

Modi surpassed Vladimir Putin (Russia), Xi Jin Ping( China ) and Donald Trump (USA) in the online voting. Modi won with a vote share of 30. 9%. There were 25 contestants of which four world leaders were elected for the last level.

The website of the magazine crashed several times as the voters participated enthusiastically. Modi will appear in the Cover Page of the magazine in July 15th edition.

The magazine pointed out the popularity of Modi as the prime reason for his victory.