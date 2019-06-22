Latest NewsIndia

British magazine Herald praises Modi as the strongest leader

Jun 22, 2019, 08:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

British Magazine Herald praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the powerful leader in the world. He was selected through voting conducted among the readers to choose the World’s strongest leader in 2019.

Modi surpassed Vladimir Putin (Russia), Xi Jin Ping( China ) and Donald Trump (USA) in the online voting. Modi won with a vote share of 30. 9%. There were 25 contestants of which four world leaders were elected for the last level.

The website of the magazine crashed several times as the voters participated enthusiastically. Modi will appear in the Cover Page of the magazine in July 15th edition.

The magazine pointed out the popularity of Modi as the prime reason for his victory.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian Millionaire paints his car worth Rs. 20 Crore with Rock Powder from Moon

Nov 10, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

China successfully launched a satellite to observe Belt and Road Initiative

Jul 31, 2018, 07:33 pm IST

Here is the World’s First Commercial Foldable Phone and its not Samsung!

Jan 12, 2019, 07:39 am IST

Reliance Jio launches ‘Kumbh JioPhone’ with free data and voice calls

Jan 7, 2019, 09:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close