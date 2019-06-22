Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Chhattisgarh woman kills her only 8 year old son for this jaw-dropping reason

Jun 22, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
A women hailing from Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district killed her only son simply because she did not like him.

The accused had been identified as 35 year old Sukhmati used a spade to carry out the brutal murder, the district police said on Saturday.

According to the local villagers the woman had no affection or her son and was found treating him cruely even in public.

On Friday evening, while Mahaveer was away, Sukhmati who got offended over some issue with her son hit him on his neck with a spade. The severe injury killed the boy on the spot.

“Prima facie it appeared the woman was not happy with her son. She has been arrested and further investigation is on”, the Raigarh district superintendent of police Rajesh Agrawal told media

The police is also probing the mental health condition of the woman.

