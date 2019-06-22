Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi writes letter raising his demands to Prime Minister

The Cheif Justice of Indian (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising some demands to increase the productivity of the Indian judicial system.

The CJI has urged the Prime Minister to raise the retirement age of High Court judges in the country. The CJI asked to raise the retirement age of High Court justices by 3 years to make it 65. Now the retirement age of High Court judges is 62. He also asked to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from 31.

The Cheif Justice made it clear that by rising the retirement age the service of experienced judges will be available for much more time. It can only doe through constitutional amendment. He urged the Prime Minister to initiate the move.

At present around 43 lakhs case are pending in all the 24 high courts in the country. Pointing this he also urged to fill up the vacant position of judges in the various High Court in the country.