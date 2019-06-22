KeralaNEWS

Expat Commits Suicide at Kannur: Even Porali Shaji Stands Firm Against P.K Syamala

Jun 22, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
‘Porali Shaji’, the Facebook group known best for their support to left parties, no matter what the public opinion is, sprung a surprise by taking a stand against P.K Syamala, the chairperson of Anthoor Municipality in connection with incident of the suicide of the expat.

“You cannot ignore the feelings of the people. If you cannot control anger and vengeance while you are a representative of the party, give up the party label. You cannot carry both, if you do, you will indirectly break the base of a party made by a generation. The organization is more important than the people” says Porali Shaji’s Facebook post. Check Out the original post here:

The nature of the post made social media users wonder if Porali Shaji was hacked. It remains to be seen if the steps taken by the Government in connection with this case go beyond the normal departmental steps against the officials and reach the political forces that work behind them.

