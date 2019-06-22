Expat’s Suicide: High Court initiates suo moto action

The Kerala High court has initiated suo mottu action against Anthoor municipality following the suicide of NRI businessman Sajen Parayil.

In a statement, the Court criticized the apathy of the authorities. We cannot bring back the dead. However, this must awaken the system. The government should investigate whether the proceedings were delayed by the authorities, said the court. The Court also demanded the communication details of the entrepreneur with the municipality.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice AK Jayasankar Nambiar asked that what’s the message given by the state to the new entrepreneurs. The court has voluntarily sent a notice for District Town Planner, Municipality and the state. The case will be considered after three weeks.