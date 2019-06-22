KeralaLatest News

Expat’s Suicide: ‘Ready for resignation, Hasn’t done anything wrong’, says P.K.Syamala

Jun 22, 2019, 04:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

As the protests intensify in the Sajan’s suicide case, PK Syamala the alleged Municipality Chairperson has informed the party her willingness to resign.

She said that the Party’s decision is the final one. She cannot come and go as per her will. She added that there is no fault from her part and she will resign for maintaining the Party’s reputation.

She stated that if the party asks her to continue she will obey that. There were reports that she was summoned by Party District secretariat which she denied to the media.

